2 teens from Kitchener arrested after robbery, assault: police

Waterloo Region Police say two teens were captured on New Year’s Eve after a woman was assaulted and robbed.

Police say officers were called to Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue at around 3 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

They say a woman was walking in the area when two teenage boys walked up behind her, assaulted her and robbed her before taking off.

Two people who saw the incident followed the suspects.

Police say members of the canine unit and emergency response team arrived to track down the suspects.

The two teens, aged 14 and 15 and both from Kitchener, were arrested and have been charged with robbery.