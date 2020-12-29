Menu

Crime

Gun-toting suspects rob man during attempted online sale in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:30 am
Waterloo Regional Police have set up a safe exchange zone at their North Division station, located at 45 Columbia St. in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police have set up a safe exchange zone at their North Division station, located at 45 Columbia St. in Waterloo.

For the second time in as many days, Waterloo Regional Police are reporting an attempted online sale gone wrong.

On Monday, police released details of an attempted robbery on Sunday that occurred during an online sale and led to a car chase through Waterloo and into Kitchener, which ended when the victim pulled into Central Division station on Frederick Street.

Read more: Online sale attempted robbery leads to car chase through Waterloo and Kitchener, police say

On Monday night, the latest attempted robbery reportedly occurred near Edward Street and Johnston Avenue in Cambridge.

Police say the victim arranged a meeting through an online website at around 9:45 p.m.

Two men approached the victim, one holding a gun, and proceeded to rob the person before taking off on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as around six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing and a dark mask.

The second suspect was around five feet five inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Read more: Police seek suspect and victim in weapon’s incident at Kitchener motel

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also reminding residents that a safe exchange zone has been established at 45 Columbia St. in Waterloo.

Police are also suggesting would-be buyers and sellers bring a friend or let someone know when and where your meeting is taking place, don’t carry a large amount of cash with you, and be wary of the location changing at the last minute.

