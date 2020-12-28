Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect and victim in weapon’s incident at Kitchener motel

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 10:32 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say both the victim and suspect went missing after an altercation involving a pellet gun at a motel in Kitchener on Sunday.

At around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Weber Inn on Weber Street for a report of a disturbance involving a gun.

Read more: Fire set in city of Waterloo could be connected to others: police

A police spokesperson told Global News that a person heard a skirmish outside their door, opened the door and two men tumbled in.

Police say the victim and suspect took off before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers also recovered the weapon at the scene and determined it to be a pellet gun.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Kitchener man, 48, charged with attempted murder: police

Next door, at the Sherwood Inn, police responded to an unrelated incident earlier in the day.

They announced on Twitter that a woman’s body had been found while warning residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the area on Sunday.

On Monday morning, they announced that the death was not deemed to be suspicious.

Click to play video 'Video released of pair linked to string of fires in Waterloo' Video released of pair linked to string of fires in Waterloo
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsWeber street kitchenerKnights inn KitchenerSherwood Inn KitchenerWeber Inn
Flyers
More weekly flyers