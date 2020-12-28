Police seek suspect and victim in weapon’s incident at Kitchener motel

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say both the victim and suspect went missing after an altercation involving a pellet gun at a motel in Kitchener on Sunday.

At around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Weber Inn on Weber Street for a report of a disturbance involving a gun.

A police spokesperson told Global News that a person heard a skirmish outside their door, opened the door and two men tumbled in.

Police say the victim and suspect took off before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers also recovered the weapon at the scene and determined it to be a pellet gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Next door, at the Sherwood Inn, police responded to an unrelated incident earlier in the day.

They announced on Twitter that a woman’s body had been found while warning residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the area on Sunday.

On Monday morning, they announced that the death was not deemed to be suspicious.