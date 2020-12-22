Menu

Crime

Kitchener man, 48, charged with attempted murder: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A 48-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to a home in the Laurentian West area at around 5:45 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after COVID-19 anti-vaxxer confronted with pickaxe, police say

Officers found the victim, a 44-year-old woman, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson was unable to provide much more detail beyond that.

“I can’t speak to the exact details surrounding the charges,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“But what I can confirm is that we were called to the residence and after an investigation, the accused was charged with attempted murder.”

Johnson also confirmed that no weapon was involved in the incident.

Police did confirm that the suspect and victim know each other but would not say what the relationship was.

Read more: 2 police officers assigned to catching alleged Waterloo fire bug

Johnson said he believes the 911 call came from inside the home but could not say who made the call.

The suspect is also facing a charge of attempting to disarm a police officer.

“So in terms of the other charge of attempting to disarm a police officer while in custody, it’s alleged that the male tried to disarm a police officer, one of our officers, of their firearm,” Johnson said.

