Kitchener man, 48, charged with attempted murder: police

A 48-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to a home in the Laurentian West area at around 5:45 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Officers found the victim, a 44-year-old woman, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson was unable to provide much more detail beyond that.

“I can’t speak to the exact details surrounding the charges,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“But what I can confirm is that we were called to the residence and after an investigation, the accused was charged with attempted murder.”

Johnson also confirmed that no weapon was involved in the incident.

Police did confirm that the suspect and victim know each other but would not say what the relationship was.

Johnson said he believes the 911 call came from inside the home but could not say who made the call.

The suspect is also facing a charge of attempting to disarm a police officer.

“So in terms of the other charge of attempting to disarm a police officer while in custody, it’s alleged that the male tried to disarm a police officer, one of our officers, of their firearm,” Johnson said.