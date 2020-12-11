2 police officers assigned to catching alleged Waterloo fire bug

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have launched a dedicated team to investigate a string of fires that have occurred in the City of Waterloo since Oct. 3.

A police spokesperson told Global News that two officers will be working with the Waterloo Fire Rescue Services and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate 13 fires that have occurred in the city over the past few months.

In previous statements, the list of fires has been longer but some have been ruled accidental or are believed to be accidental, according to Const. Ashley Dietrich.

The followings fires remain under investigation independently as investigators work to see if they are linked:

On Oct. 3, at around 3 a.m., emergency services were called to the area around Erb Street West and Roosevelt Avenue for a report of chairs beside a dumpster on fire.

On Oct. 10, at around 1 a.m., emergency services were called to Amos Avenue and Vogel Place for reports of a residential fire.

On Oct.15, at around 1:50 a.m., emergency services were called to Regina Street and William Street East for reports of a mattress on fire.

On Oct. 20, at around 9 a.m., emergency services were called to Columbia Street West and Spruce Street for reports of a garage fire.

On Oct. 26, at around 6:50 a.m., emergency services were called to Lester Street and Hickory Street West for reports of a detached garage on fire.

On Oct. 27, at around 2:10 p.m., emergency services were called to Northfield Drive and Conestoga Parkway for reports of a transport tractor-trailer; parked in a parking lot on fire.

On Nov. 6, at around 1:40 a.m., emergency services were called to Columbia Street West in Waterloo for a report of a garbage bin on fire.

On Nov. 7, at around 6:30 a.m., emergency services were called to Weber Street North for a report of a shopping cart on fire.

On Nov. 8, at around 3:50 a.m., emergency services were called to Albert Street for a report of a recycling bin on fire.

On Nov. 9, at around 12:10 a.m., emergency services were called to the area around King Street North and Columbia Street East for a report of a garbage bin and a pile of leaves on fire.

On Nov. 28, at around 6:15 a.m., emergency services were called to Columbia Street West for a residential fire.

On Nov. 28, at around 8:15 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report that a tree covered in burlap was set on fire sometime overnight in the area of Fern Crescent.

On Dec. 10, at around 2:15 a.m., emergency services were called to Erb Street West for reports of a large recycling bin on fire.

Dietrich said they are hoping residents who may have been in the locations at the time of the fires may be able to provide some dashcam or home security footage to help identify trends and potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“We are also asking residents to avoid putting out their recycling bins as long as possible in an effort to decrease the opportunity for a fire,” she noted.