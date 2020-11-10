Police, firefighters investigating 18 suspicious Waterloo fires reported in last 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating at least 18 suspicious fires in the City of Waterloo that have happened over the last three months.

Investigators are working with the Waterloo Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate what they call the “emerging trend” of suspicious fires.

Police previously announced on Oct. 29 that they were investigating six suspicious fires.

Police said the fires are being investigated independently but they are trying to determine if any of them are related.

The trend started on Sept. 21 just after midnight when firefighters responded to the area of Keats Way and Erbsville Road to put out a dumpster fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest three suspicious fires were on Monday when emergency crews responded to a garbage bin fire, a pile of leaves on fire and trees on fire.

A full list of the fires can be found Waterloo Regional Police’s website.

Read more: Police arrest Kitchener man in connection with Holy Guacamole robbery

Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Anyone with information about the suspicious can call police 519-570-5777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

1:50 Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires – Oct 21, 2020