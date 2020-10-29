Police investigate 6 suspicious fires set in Waterloo in October

A series of suspicious fires in the City of Waterloo over the past several weeks are under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police, the Waterloo Fire Department, and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal are looking into the following fires:
- Oct. 3, at about 2:55 a.m., in the area of Erb Street West
- Oct. 10, at about midnight, in the area of Amos Avenue
- Oct. 15, at about midnight, in the area of Regina Street
- Oct. 20, at about 9 a.m., on Columbia Street West
- Oct. 26, at about 6:50 a.m., on Lester Street
- Oct. 27, at about 2:10 p.m., on Northfield Drive
A police spokesperson said the fires are being investigated independently at the moment.
They are asking anyone with information about the fires to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
