Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police release photos in connection to indecent act on GRT bus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 12:19 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released several pictures of a man they are seeking to identify in connection to an alleged indecent act.

Back on Feb. 15, 2018, police say a man was on a Grand River Transit bus when he performed an indecent act as passengers looked on.

Read more: Police make arrest in Waterloo carjacking

One of the passengers alerted the bus driver as to what was going on but the man fled the bus.

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Police say they are looking to identify and speak with the man in the photos in connection with the incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting, collision in Kitchener

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsCambridge crimeWaterloo newsCambridge newsGRTWaterloo indecent actGrant River TransitGrand River Transit indecent act
Flyers
More weekly flyers