Waterloo police release photos in connection to indecent act on GRT bus

Waterloo Regional Police have released several pictures of a man they are seeking to identify in connection to an alleged indecent act.

Back on Feb. 15, 2018, police say a man was on a Grand River Transit bus when he performed an indecent act as passengers looked on.

One of the passengers alerted the bus driver as to what was going on but the man fled the bus.

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Police say they are looking to identify and speak with the man in the photos in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.