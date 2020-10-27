Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting, collision in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was injured in a shooting incident near the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener late Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and International Place in Kitchener at around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

“The investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred between two groups of males that were in two separate vehicles in the area and during that altercation, a collision occurred between the vehicles and shots were fired at one of the vehicles,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

Police say no injuries were reported at the scene but a man went to hospital a short time later while suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was treated and released a short time later.

Police are searching for a four-door grey Hyundai vehicle with damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is warned not to approach, rather, they should contact authorities.

“At this point, we’re asking anyone from the public who may have seen anything during that time or who may have information or possibly dashcam video at that time to certainly reach out to us,” Greeno said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.