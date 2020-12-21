Menu

Crime

Waterloo man arrested after COVID-19 anti-vaxxer confronted with pickaxe: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 1:02 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man over the weekend after a COVID-19 anti-vaxxer was threatened with a pickaxe.

Police say officers were called to a parking lot near Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday for the incident.

“A male suspect confronted the victim while brandishing a weapon,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“It was a pickaxe.”

He said the “victim was displaying a sign with anti-COVID-19 vaccination messaging.”

Johnson was uncertain why the victim had chosen that spot to protest.

“As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old Waterloo male has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooKitchenerKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo anti-vaxxerWaterloo pick-axe anti-vaxxer
