Waterloo man arrested after COVID-19 anti-vaxxer confronted with pickaxe: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man over the weekend after a COVID-19 anti-vaxxer was threatened with a pickaxe.
Police say officers were called to a parking lot near Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday for the incident.
“A male suspect confronted the victim while brandishing a weapon,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.
“It was a pickaxe.”
He said the “victim was displaying a sign with anti-COVID-19 vaccination messaging.”
Johnson was uncertain why the victim had chosen that spot to protest.
“As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old Waterloo male has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” he said.
