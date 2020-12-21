Waterloo man arrested after COVID-19 anti-vaxxer confronted with pickaxe: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man over the weekend after a COVID-19 anti-vaxxer was threatened with a pickaxe.

Police say officers were called to a parking lot near Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday for the incident.

“A male suspect confronted the victim while brandishing a weapon,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“It was a pickaxe.” Tweet This

He said the “victim was displaying a sign with anti-COVID-19 vaccination messaging.”

Johnson was uncertain why the victim had chosen that spot to protest.

“As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old Waterloo male has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” he said.