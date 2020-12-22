Fire set in city of Waterloo could be connected to others: police

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire in Waterloo may be connected to a string of fires that have been plaguing the city since as early as September, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency personnel were called to the parking lot of a townhouse complex near Bearinger Road and Toll Gate Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday for a fire.

Someone had set a dumpster on fire in the lot. Police say firefighters from Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and kept it contained to the dumpster.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, police believe it to have been intentionally set.

There have been more than a dozen fires set in the city over the past several months that police believe may be connected, including Tuesday morning’s.

“Each fire is being investigated independently; however, investigators are trying to determine if any of the incidents are related,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News in an email.

Last week, a video was released from a fire on Sept. 28 at around 5 a.m. on Brentcliffe Drive.

Police are looking to speak with the two individuals in the video.

In addition, they are also seeking any footage from dashcam or surveillance video from around Bearinger Road between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

