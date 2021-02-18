Menu

Canada

Woman hit by recycling truck in Kitchener: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 12:55 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a recycling truck in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive at around 9 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a waste management truck and a pedestrian.

Police said the truck was driving west and made a left turn when it struck a pedestrian.

Read more: Guelph police officer credited with saving man's life

She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway and the area surrounding Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive was expected to be closed for several hours.

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

