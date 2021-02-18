Woman hit by recycling truck in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a recycling truck in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive at around 9 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a waste management truck and a pedestrian.

Police said the truck was driving west and made a left turn when it struck a pedestrian.

She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway and the area surrounding Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive was expected to be closed for several hours.

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Currently in the area of Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive in Kitchener for a collision involving a pedestrian. One individual has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jWlzFHR6Ah — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 18, 2021