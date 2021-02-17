Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - From impeachment to investigation: U.S. Congress shifts to probe Capitol riots

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Guelph police officer credited with saving man’s life

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 10:42 am
Guelph police say an officer likely saved a man's life on Tuesday morning.
Guelph police say an officer likely saved a man's life on Tuesday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an officer saved a man’s life on Tuesday morning after responding to an industrial accident in the city’s north end.

Const. Michael Braga was the first to arrive at a business near Curtis Drive and Regal Road where a worker was bleeding profusely, police said in a news release.

Read more: Guelph man charged in human trafficking investigation

The 49-year-old man from Cambridge was using a saw when it slipped and cut his arm.

Braga, an officer with the traffic unit, was already in the area when paramedics were called for assistance and decided to respond as well.

The injured man was in a locker room, applying pressure to the wound when Braga arrived and he immediately could tell the man severed an artery.

Story continues below advertisement

“The male appeared pale and possibly in shock,” police said.

Trending Stories

The officer quickly applied a tourniquet to the man’s bicep which slowed the bleeding. Paramedics arrived soon after to transport the man to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Click to play video 'Body-cam video shows police office saving residents from burning building in Arizona' Body-cam video shows police office saving residents from burning building in Arizona
Body-cam video shows police office saving residents from burning building in Arizona – Jan 5, 2021

The matter is under investigation by the Ministry of Labour.

According to police, an investigator with the ministry said the officer’s quick action and correct use of the tourniquet helped saved the man’s life.

Read more: Off-duty Guelph police officer makes shoplifting arrest

“I’m glad things turned out in a positive light,” Const. Braga said. “I’m sure anyone else working for GPS would have done the same thing I did.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also credited the dispatchers for relaying the right information to him which helped him be prepared when he arrived at the scene.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsMichael BragaMichael Braga Guelph policepolice officer saved lifepolice officer saves life
Flyers
More weekly flyers