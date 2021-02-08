Menu

Crime

Off-duty Guelph police officer makes shoplifting arrest

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 12:47 pm
A 55-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
A 55-year-old man has been charged with theft and possession of stolen property. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say one of their own members proved officers are never really off-duty after he made a shoplifting arrest on Saturday.

According to police, the constable was grocery shopping near Paisley and Imperial roads just before noon when he spotted a man placing items into plastic shopping bags.

As the officer was paying for his groceries, he told the staff about a possible theft in progress.

“While leaving the store, the officer saw the male also leaving the store with all his groceries in plastic bags and asked to see his receipt,” police said in a news release.

The man was then arrested by the off-duty officer, who then found a bottle of alcohol allegedly stolen earlier from another business, police said.

“The male admitted he planned to sell the stolen items for drug money,” police said.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of possessing stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in May.

