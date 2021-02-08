Off-duty Guelph police officer makes shoplifting arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one of their own members proved officers are never really off-duty after he made a shoplifting arrest on Saturday.

According to police, the constable was grocery shopping near Paisley and Imperial roads just before noon when he spotted a man placing items into plastic shopping bags.

Read more: Guelph police credit bank employee with saving woman from fraud

As the officer was paying for his groceries, he told the staff about a possible theft in progress.

“While leaving the store, the officer saw the male also leaving the store with all his groceries in plastic bags and asked to see his receipt,” police said in a news release.

The man was then arrested by the off-duty officer, who then found a bottle of alcohol allegedly stolen earlier from another business, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The male admitted he planned to sell the stolen items for drug money,” police said.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of possessing stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in May.

2:18 Video shows shocking multi-vehicle collision on Dixon Road in Toronto Video shows shocking multi-vehicle collision on Dixon Road in Toronto