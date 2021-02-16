Guelph man charged in human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 22-year-old Guelph man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The man was arrested on Monday and charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Police said the charge stems from an incident in Guelph late last year when a man allegedly solicited sexual services for money.

Police said the victim has been provided with a safety plan and community resources by a counsellor from Victim Services.

In early November, the police services announced the formation of the joint anti-human trafficking team, which was intended to provide wraparound service to victims and survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

3:09 Grassroots project supporting survivors of human trafficking Grassroots project supporting survivors of human trafficking – Nov 13, 2020

The initiative brings together Waterloo police, Guelph police, Victim Services of Waterloo and Guelph/Wellington, and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre.

The team is made up of two investigators from Waterloo Regional Police, one investigator with Guelph police and a counsellor from Victim Services.

Anyone with information concerning potential human trafficking victims is encouraged to contact the joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team at 226-808-7890 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.