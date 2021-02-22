Menu

Crime

Guelph woman punched and bitten in a case of road rage: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 9:27 am
Guelph police say a 19-year-old has been arrested in a road rage investigation.
Guelph police say a 19-year-old has been arrested in a road rage investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a woman is recovering after police say she was punched in the face and bit on the wrist in a reported case of road rage on Friday.

The woman was driving near Stephanie and Rochelle drives in the Parkwood Gardens area at about 4:45 p.m. when she was reportedly cut off by another vehicle, forcing her to stop.

Police said the man in the other vehicle then walked up to her and punched her in the eye.

She was also bitten on the wrist when she tried to grab the man in an attempt to stop the attack, police said. They added that before leaving the scene, the man damaged the woman’s vehicle.

The victim suffered a black eye and was taken to a hospital by police to get checked out.

Police said the woman and man did not know each other.

The man was tracked down by officers after the victim provided his licence plate number.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault and mischief. He will make a court appearance on June 1.

