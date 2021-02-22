Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

York Region no longer under stay-at-home order and joins red zone of pandemic response

Businesses in York Region are allowed to reopen as the public health unit returns to the second-most restrictive red level of public health precautions.

Non-essential retailers and restaurants can welcome customers back, with capacity limits and physical distancing in place.

York has long logged some of Ontario’s highest COVID-19 case counts, but the region’s chief medical officer of health requested that the province move it back to the tiered framework to bring it in line with most of Ontario’s other public health units.

Ontario COVID-19 school testing program finds 0.86% positive rate among 3,706 tests

The latest data from the Ontario government’s asymptomatic school testing program continues to show low COVID-19 rates in schools.

All public school boards in the province have now reopened to in-class learning after an extended winter break followed by virtual learning for some boards in hot spot regions.

Testing took place from the end of January into mid-February where 32 cases were found after 3,706 tests were conducted in Peel Region, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Sudbury.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,058 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

325 were in Toronto

215 were in Peel Region

87 were in York Region

45 were in Durham Region

28 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,058 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the fifth day in a row daily case counts are above 1,000, bringing the provincial total to 294,144.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,872 as 11 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,083 from the previous day. The government said 31,163 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,734 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase in any deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 129 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 126 active cases among long-term care residents and 242 active cases among staff — unchanged and down by four cases, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 7,998 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 5,560 among students and 1,312 among staff (1,126 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 55 more cases from the previous day — 47 student cases and eight staff cases.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 340 cases reported among students and 66 cases among staff (three individuals were not identified) — totaling 409 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 278 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Ten schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,538 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 (14 new child cases and one staff case). Out of 5,262 child care centres in Ontario, 133 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

