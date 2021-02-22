Ontario reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,058 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 294,144.

Monday’s case count is slightly lower than Sunday’s which saw 1,087 new infections. On Saturday, 1,228 new cases were recorded and 1,150 on Friday.

It is also the fifth day in a row cases are above 1,000.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 325 cases were recorded in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 87 in York Region, 56 in Hamilton and 51 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have included a section for confirmed variant cases and have listed 390 U.K. variant cases (B.1.1.7), nine South African variant cases (B.1.351), and one Brazilian variant case (P.1) detected so far in the province.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,872 as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 276,937 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,083 from the previous day.

There were marginally more resolved cases on Monday than new cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 10,335 — down from the previous day when it was 10,371, and down from last Monday at 11,825. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,045, slightly up from yesterday at 1,031, but slightly down from last week at 1,051.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government said 31,163 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 11,883 tests awaiting results. A total of 10,725,321 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 3.3 per cent, up from Sunday when it was 2.7 per cent, but the same as a week ago at 3.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 1,058 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 31,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel and 87 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 569,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 22, 2021

Ontario reported 646 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 14 from the previous day) with 280 patients in intensive care units (up by three) and 189 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by eight).

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the province has administered 569,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

144,428 people are male — an increase of 536 cases.

148,163 people are female — an increase of 509 cases.

38,910 people are 19 and under — an increase of 163 cases.

107,658 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 417 cases.

85,051 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 318 cases.

42,423 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 137 cases.

20,041 people are 80 and over — an increase of 22 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 29

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 276

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,874

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,690

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,734 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase in any deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 129 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 126 active cases among long-term care residents and 242 active cases among staff — unchanged and down by four cases, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement