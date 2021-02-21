Edmonton police charge man with murder following release of video evidence

The Edmonton Police Service has arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in relation to the Wednesday death of 38-year-old Peter Boakye.
Aston Gyasi, 34, was arrested and charged by police on Saturday.
Boakye died Wednesday after police were called to a residence in northeast Edmonton near 139 Avenue and 35 Street around 8:30 a.m.
Officers found him in medical distress and he was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.
An autopsy found that Boakye’s death was a homicide and his injuries were from a sharp force injury.
On Friday, police released a video showing a person of interest in the case.
Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
