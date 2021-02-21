Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge man with murder following release of video evidence

By Allison Bench Global News
Suspicious death at the Clareview VI complex in NE Edmonton, Feb. 17, 2021.
Suspicious death at the Clareview VI complex in NE Edmonton, Feb. 17, 2021. Morris Gamblin, Global News

The Edmonton Police Service has arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in relation to the Wednesday death of 38-year-old Peter Boakye.

Aston Gyasi, 34, was arrested and charged by police on Saturday.

Boakye died Wednesday after police were called to a residence in northeast Edmonton near 139 Avenue and 35 Street around 8:30 a.m.

Officers found him in medical distress and he was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

An autopsy found that Boakye’s death was a homicide and his injuries were from a sharp force injury.

Trending Stories

Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect

On Friday, police released a video showing a person of interest in the case.

Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
