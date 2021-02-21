Public health confirmed Sunday that an individual in their 80s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 25.

This person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

The province also reported four new cases of the virus with one in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which is travel-related and three more in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,424. Since Saturday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,311 recoveries.

The province said the number of active cases is 87. Two patients are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

On Saturday, 606 tests were conducted for a total of 223,595.

All zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

Exposure on Air Canada flight

Public health is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight coming from Montreal.

According to public health, they identified a positive case Sunday in a traveller who may have been infectious on Feb. 8 while on Air Canada Flight 8906.

The flight departed from Montreal at 7:10 p.m. and arrived in Moncton.

“Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick,” public health said.