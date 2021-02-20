New Brunswick’s active COVID-19 case count drops below 100 for the first time since January

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick has slipped below 100 for the first time in more than a month.

The province reported three new cases on Saturday, combined with 21 additional recoveries since Friday. Health officials say there are now 87 active cases.

According to provincial records, the last time the active case count was below 100 was on Jan. 5.

All three cases reported on Saturday are located in the Edmundston region and include: an individual 19 years old or younger; an individual between the ages of 80 and 89; and an individual 90 years old or older.

The province unveiled its modified COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday. You can read all the information released here.

As of Friday, all zones in New Brunswick are now in the orange level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as the Edmundston zone was moved from the red phase of its COVID-19 recovery framework.

In the orange phase, household bubbles are expanded to include 10 contacts from outside the household. However, the 10 contacts must remain consistent.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing and an operational plan.

The province says that travel for essential purposes only is recommended in and out of orange zones. However, people can continue to travel within the province for work, school, essential errands and medical appointments.

Non-urgent medical procedures are permitted during this phase.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,420 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 1,308 people have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths.

Health officials report three people in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

New Brunswick completed 1,182 COVID-19 tests on Friday pushing the total number of COVID-19 tests to 222,989.