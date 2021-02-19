Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan' N.B. releasing more details of its vaccination plan
WATCH: New Brunswick is releasing more details of its vaccination plan to get more people vaccinated sooner, but it comes with a cost.

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Combined with 12 recoveries from Thursday the province now has 105 active cases of the virus.

Five of the cases being reported on Friday are located in the Edmundston region: two people 19 years old or under; an individual between the ages of 20 and 29; and two people between the ages of 40 and 49.

There is one case being reported in the Miramichi region: an individual between the ages of 40 and 49.

Read more: New Brunswick looks to get more vaccines in arms as they delay second dose for low-risk individuals

There have now been 1,417 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 1,287 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say there have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths. As of Friday, five people are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care.

The province completed 895 tests on Thursday, boosting the number of tests completed to 221,807.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province unveiled its modified COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday. You can read all the information released here.

As of Friday, all zones in New Brunswick are now in the orange level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as the Edmundston zone was moved from the red phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable' Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable

In the orange phase, household bubbles are expanded to include 10 contacts from outside the household. However, the 10 contacts must remain consistent.

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing and an operational plan.

The province says that travel for essential purposes only is recommended in and out of orange zones. However, people can continue to travel within the province for work, school, essential errands and medical appointments.

Non-urgent medical procedures are permitted during this phase.

Read more: New Brunswick revises COVID-19 vaccine plan. Here’s where it stands in the rollout

Unregulated health professionals, barbers, hairstylists and spas may operate under a COVID-19 operational plan. They must actively screen patrons and have enhanced barriers and closed waiting rooms.

Gyms and fitness facilities may also operate under a COVID-19 operation plan although physical distancing of two metres and masks are mandatory for “low-intensity fitness classes” such as yoga, tai chi and stretching.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick COVID-19COVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellJennifer Russell
Flyers
More weekly flyers