New Brunswick reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Combined with 12 recoveries from Thursday the province now has 105 active cases of the virus.

Five of the cases being reported on Friday are located in the Edmundston region: two people 19 years old or under; an individual between the ages of 20 and 29; and two people between the ages of 40 and 49.

There is one case being reported in the Miramichi region: an individual between the ages of 40 and 49.

There have now been 1,417 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 1,287 people have recovered.

Officials say there have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths. As of Friday, five people are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care.

The province completed 895 tests on Thursday, boosting the number of tests completed to 221,807.

The province unveiled its modified COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday. You can read all the information released here.

For anyone who wasn't able to follow the briefing this afternoon here is New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccination plan. pic.twitter.com/GI9zuJJ1VL — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) February 18, 2021

As of Friday, all zones in New Brunswick are now in the orange level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as the Edmundston zone was moved from the red phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

1:14 Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable Coronavirus: New Brunswick to delay administering second vaccine dose for least vulnerable

In the orange phase, household bubbles are expanded to include 10 contacts from outside the household. However, the 10 contacts must remain consistent.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing and an operational plan.

The province says that travel for essential purposes only is recommended in and out of orange zones. However, people can continue to travel within the province for work, school, essential errands and medical appointments.

Non-urgent medical procedures are permitted during this phase.

Unregulated health professionals, barbers, hairstylists and spas may operate under a COVID-19 operational plan. They must actively screen patrons and have enhanced barriers and closed waiting rooms.

Gyms and fitness facilities may also operate under a COVID-19 operation plan although physical distancing of two metres and masks are mandatory for “low-intensity fitness classes” such as yoga, tai chi and stretching.