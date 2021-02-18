Menu

Health

New Brunswick to unveil updated COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'New Brunswick’s vaccine roll-out plan affected by shipment delay' New Brunswick’s vaccine roll-out plan affected by shipment delay
Case counts in New Brunswick may be low, but so are vaccine numbers. Canada's slowed shipments are now having an impact on the province's rollout. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Officials have confirmed that they will use Thursday’s briefing to unveil the province’s updated COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The update will be led by Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 6 people in hospital

As of Wednesday, the province was reporting 118 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 24 deaths in the province.

As of Wednesday, there are six people in hospital as a result of the virus, of which two are in intensive care.

There have been 1,407 confirmed cases in the province, of which 1,264 are considered to be recovered.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor urges people stay near home for March break amid variant concerns' Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor urges people stay near home for March break amid variant concerns
Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor urges people stay near home for March break amid variant concerns

The Edmundston zone remains at the red phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery phases.

All other zones remain in the orange phase.

The update is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

