New Brunswick to unveil updated COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Officials have confirmed that they will use Thursday’s briefing to unveil the province’s updated COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The update will be led by Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

As of Wednesday, the province was reporting 118 cases of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 24 deaths in the province.

As of Wednesday, there are six people in hospital as a result of the virus, of which two are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 1,407 confirmed cases in the province, of which 1,264 are considered to be recovered.

5:19 Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor urges people stay near home for March break amid variant concerns Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor urges people stay near home for March break amid variant concerns

The Edmundston zone remains at the red phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery phases.

All other zones remain in the orange phase.

The update is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. AT and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.