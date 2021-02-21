Son charged with attempted murder after mother found stabbed at Brampton home

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after his mother was found stabbed at a home in Brampton on Saturday.

Police said they were called about a disturbance at a residence on Newbury Crescent, in the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive, at 1:11 p.m.

Officers said a woman was found with a stab wound and was taken to a trauma centre. As of Sunday morning, she was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is the victim’s son, who lives at the home.

After the incident, police released images of the suspect and said he fled the area.

Officers later reported that Prateek Mann had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and three counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

