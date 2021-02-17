Menu

Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter after 2 men found dead in Brampton rooming house fire: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 8:51 pm
A photo from the scene of a fatal house fire on Mill Street in Brampton on May 7, 2020.
A photo from the scene of a fatal house fire on Mill Street in Brampton on May 7, 2020. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after the bodies of two men were found in a Brampton rooming house that was on fire.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on May 7 at a home on Mill Street North, just north of Queen Street West and west of Main Street North.

After emergency crews arrived, the home was reportedly full engulfed in flames.

Read more: Police identify 2 victims in fatal Brampton rooming house fire

After the blaze was extinguished, police said two victims — later identified as 59-year-old Darell Terrell and 65-year-old Keith Powell — were found inside the house.

In an update released on Wednesday, officers said a suspect was charged after a “thorough investigation” in partnership with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police said Amanda Smith was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and arson endangering life.

The statement said the accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

