Crime

N.S. RCMP arrest 37-year-old after stabbing in vehicle travelling on Highway 2

By Alexander Quon Global News
RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing.
RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in a vehicle as it travelled on Highway 2.

Police say officers responded to reports of stabbing in Shubenacadie, N.S., at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found the victim, a 38-year-old man from Stellarton, at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the altercation occurred between two people following an argument while travelling in a vehicle on Highway 2. There were two other people in the vehicle at the time of the stabbing but no one else was injured.

A short time later, police found their suspect at a home in Shubenacadie where he was arrested without incident.

Police say a 37-year-old man from Elmsvale, N.S., was later released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 28 at 9:30 a.m. to face a charge of assault with a weapon.

The victim and the suspect know each other, the Mounties said.

