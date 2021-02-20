Toronto city council votes to temporarily reduce taxi renewal fees

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council has voted to temporarily reduce licence renewal fees for taxis and limousines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” officials said in a news release issued Saturday.

The release said $2.47 million in support will help up to 8,670 drivers.

Among other things, the money will allow for a 50 per cent reduction in renewal fees for the taxi industry with a credit provided for any fees already paid since Jan. 1. That will remain in place until further direction from city council, officials said.

Any expired or cancelled taxi licences from 2020 for non-payment of the fees will be also reinstated and the deadline for payment will be extended until Dec. 31.

Officials said there will be a suspension of the cancellation of vehicle-for-hire licences for non-payment of renewal fees in 2021 and there will be a report back on a payment-deferral process.

An overwhelming vote at #Budget2021 to provide the Taxi Industry a lifeline & much-needed relief: ✅75% reduction to the Accessibility Fund

✅50% reduction to licensing renewal fees

✅Reinstate expired or cancelled licences for non-payment, & suspend further cancellations pic.twitter.com/OxOjgabGok — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) February 18, 2021

City of Toronto providing financial relief for taxicab industry. News release:https://t.co/vDi9WSY3YO pic.twitter.com/wg8GYAHd9d — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 20, 2021

