Toronto city council votes to temporarily reduce taxi renewal fees

Toronto city council has voted to temporarily reduce licence renewal fees for taxis and limousines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” officials said in a news release issued Saturday.
The release said $2.47 million in support will help up to 8,670 drivers.
Among other things, the money will allow for a 50 per cent reduction in renewal fees for the taxi industry with a credit provided for any fees already paid since Jan. 1. That will remain in place until further direction from city council, officials said.
Any expired or cancelled taxi licences from 2020 for non-payment of the fees will be also reinstated and the deadline for payment will be extended until Dec. 31.
Officials said there will be a suspension of the cancellation of vehicle-for-hire licences for non-payment of renewal fees in 2021 and there will be a report back on a payment-deferral process.View link »
