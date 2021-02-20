Menu

Halifax activates winter parking ban

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 20, 2021 10:41 am
File - A parking pay station in Halifax on Oct. 12, 2020.
File - A parking pay station in Halifax on Oct. 12, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality has activated its winter parking ban for Feb. 21. to facilitate snow removal.

The overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. to allow municipal crews to clear streets and sidewalks.

Vehicles that are parked on municipal streets during those hours may be ticketed or towed.

Read more: Another snowfall coming to Nova Scotia overnight: Environment Canada

The municipality says that in addition to the ban, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act states that tickets can be issued and vehicles can be towed any time if they are parked in a manner that interferes with snow clearing.

Vehicles that are sticking out of driveways or parked on the sidewalk will be ticketed as well.

It is also against the bylaw to move snow from private property onto the street or sidewalk.

Here’s everything you should know about whether you’ll need to find alternative parking for your car overnight due to the parking ban:

  • The parking ban is in effect from Dec. 15, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
  • It is only enforced by city officials during “declared weather events.” When it’s enforced, vehicles can’t be parked on city streets from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for snow clearing.
  • The parking ban covers more than just the city centre — it stretches from the downtown core all the way out to the communities of Westphal, Eastern Passage, Upper Hammonds Plains, Timberlea, Waverley and Beaver Bank.

Here is a map of the entire span of the parking ban:

Halifax winter overnight parking ban map.
Halifax winter overnight parking ban map. halifax.ca

Areas not included are North and East Preston, Hubley, Harrietsfield and Otter Lake, among others.

Tickets for parking in a way that impedes sidewalk clearing are $25 and can be issued at any time, while parking tickets issued under the winter overnight parking ban are $50.

—With files from Heide Pearson

