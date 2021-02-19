Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Another snowfall coming to Nova Scotia overnight: Environment Canada

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 3:44 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast February 19, 2021' Global News Morning Forecast February 19, 2021
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada says another round of snowfall is expected to begin Friday night across most of Nova Scotia.

The agency issued a weather statement to advise residents that snow will be accumulating overnight.

The province can expect total snowfall of around 10-15 centimetres.

Read more: Winter storm prompts closures, cancellations across Nova Scotia

“Snow will begin spreading across western Nova Scotia early this evening and will spread eastward across the province tonight, reaching Cape Breton by early Saturday morning,” read the statement.

Trending Stories

“The snow will taper to flurries during the day Saturday over western areas and Saturday evening over eastern areas.”

The agency said the greatest amounts of snow will likely fall along the east coast, as well as onshore near Pictou and Antigonish counties.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Winter storm belts Halifax with heavy snow' Winter storm belts Halifax with heavy snow
Winter storm belts Halifax with heavy snow – Feb 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaEnvironment CanadaSnowSnowfall WarningSnowfallSnow stormweather alertns stormNova Scotia Snow
Flyers
More weekly flyers