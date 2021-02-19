Another snowfall coming to Nova Scotia overnight: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says another round of snowfall is expected to begin Friday night across most of Nova Scotia.

The agency issued a weather statement to advise residents that snow will be accumulating overnight.

The province can expect total snowfall of around 10-15 centimetres.

“Snow will begin spreading across western Nova Scotia early this evening and will spread eastward across the province tonight, reaching Cape Breton by early Saturday morning,” read the statement.

“The snow will taper to flurries during the day Saturday over western areas and Saturday evening over eastern areas.”

The agency said the greatest amounts of snow will likely fall along the east coast, as well as onshore near Pictou and Antigonish counties.

