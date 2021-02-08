Winter storm prompts closures, cancellations across Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful winter storm affecting Eastern Canada has prompted a slew of closures and cancellations across Nova Scotia.

All provincial centres for education announced classes are cancelled and schools are closed for Monday.

Due to the storm, Halifax Transit suspended service as of 7 p.m. Sunday and says service will tentatively resume no earlier than 10 a.m. Monday.

Provincial and municipal government offices have delayed opening until noon, while all Halifax Public Libraries branches have delayed opening until 2 p.m. Monday.

Recreation facilities across HRM closed 6 p.m. Sunday and will possibly reopen Monday.

“An announcement will be made by 10 a.m. regarding reopening, rentals and recreation programming. Please call your local recreation centre for further information,” reads a municipal news release.

Snow and strong winds are forecast to continue into Monday, with the heaviest snowfall ending in the morning. However, flurries could persist in Halifax into the afternoon.

Environment Canada says anywhere from 30 to 50 centimeters of snow will fall in the Halifax region, while wind gusts will reach 60 to 80 kilometers per hour, gusting near 90 kilometers per hour along parts of the Atlantic coast.