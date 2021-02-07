East Coast storm with gusts, rapid snow accumulation expected to create whiteouts

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful storm with gusts and rapid snow accumulation is expected to create whiteout conditions as it blasts through the Maritimes later Saturday and through the night.

Bob Robichaud, a forecaster with Environment Canada, says the agency is calling for snowfall of 20 to 50 centimetres depending on the track of the system through the region, with lower amounts of snow in northern New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island.

He says that will combine with wind gusts of between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour and coastal blasts that could exceed 90 kilometres per hour, creating dangerous driving conditions with poor visibility.

The veteran meteorologist says his choice will be to watch the kickoff of the Super Bowl at home this year, as he wouldn’t want to be caught driving in the forecast conditions.

It’s expected the snow will fall first in southwestern Nova Scotia late Sunday afternoon and spread northeast across the region through the evening.

Snow and strong winds are forecast to continue into Monday morning for central and eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, P.E.I. and Newfoundland.