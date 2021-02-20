Ontario reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,228 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 291,999.

“Locally, there are 331 new cases in Toronto, 228 in Peel and 132 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 274,714 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,313 and is 94.1 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,848.

Nearly 57,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,645,980 tests and 30,762 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.2 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent, but down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent.

There have been 386 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K., as well as nine of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa, and one case of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil.

Provincial figures showed there are 699 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 10), with 263 in intensive care (down by six), 181 of whom are on a ventilator (down by nine).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

143,358 people are male

147,112 people are female

38,551 people are 19 and under

106,827 people are 20 to 39

84,418 people are 40 to 59

42,159 people are 60 to 79

19,983 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,733 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of three. There are currently 126 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 78 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 126 active cases among long-term care residents and 243 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario has administered 540,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by 21,295. So far, 229,151 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

