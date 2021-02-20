6 people face $1,000 tickets after Halifax gatherings violate COVID-19 limits

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have handed out six $1,000 tickets for violating COVID-19 gathering limits in two separate incidents overnight.

Police say officers issued four summary offence tickets for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act after responding to reports of a large social gathering at a residence in the 1500 Block of Walnut St. at 12:04 a.m. Saturday.

Under Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 rules gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Four men were issued tickets for violating section 71(1b) of the Health Protection Act.

If found guilty, the tickets carry a $1,000 fine.

Police were called to another location in Halifax after receiving a noise complaint at 12:14 a.m.

Once officers arrived in the 1900 block of Brunswick St., where it was determined that more than 10 persons were in attendance at the home.

One man and one woman were issued tickets for violating section 71(1b) of the Health Protection Act.

The Halifax Regional Police are asking residents to educate or re-educate themselves about the public health rules around COVID-19.