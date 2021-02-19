$14,000 worth of cocaine, loaded handgun seized during east London, Ont., search

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners are facing charges after London, Ont., police searched a residence and vehicle in the city’s east end.

Police say the search took place Thursday on Exmouth Circle near Clarke and Gore roads.

More than 140 grams of cocaine valued at $14,100 was seized, along with a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun that police say was stolen.

Police also seized ammunition, a cocaine press and more than $2,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, both from London, are facing drug and weapon related charges.

The pair is set to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

