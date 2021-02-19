B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 briefing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their final COVID-19 update of the week at 3 p.m. PT, Friday.

Earlier Friday, the federal government said it was extending a number of emergency COVID-19 benefits.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit were each being topped up by 12 weeks, and adding 24 weeks to EI availability.

On Thursday, officials reported spikes of new cases in the Lower Mainland and in the Northern Health region.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 75,327 total cases have recovered, while 1,321 people have died.

