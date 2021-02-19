Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 briefing Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video 'What could be behind the increase in new case numbers of COVID-19 in B.C. reported on Thursday?' What could be behind the increase in new case numbers of COVID-19 in B.C. reported on Thursday?
WATCH: Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey looks into where the province is when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their final COVID-19 update of the week at 3 p.m. PT, Friday.

Global News will carry the event live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. adds another 617 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

Earlier Friday, the federal government said it was extending a number of emergency COVID-19 benefits.

Click to play video 'Where is B.C’s mass-vaccination plan?' Where is B.C’s mass-vaccination plan?
Where is B.C’s mass-vaccination plan?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit were each being topped up by 12 weeks, and adding 24 weeks to EI availability.

Read more: COVID-19 emergency benefits including CRB, sickness benefit, to be extended: Trudeau

On Thursday, officials reported spikes of new cases in the Lower Mainland and in the Northern Health region.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 75,327 total cases have recovered, while 1,321 people have died.

