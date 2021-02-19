Saskatchewan adds 3 more coronavirus-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials are reporting three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

One resident was in their 50s from the north west zone, and another resident was over 80 from the Regina zone. A third resident who was in their 70s reportedly died in the south central zone.

Saskatchewan is also adding 146 new novel coronavirus cases with Saskatoon reporting the highest amount of new cases at 32. Regina is not far behind with 30 new cases.

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (13), far north central (1), far north east (9), north west (16), north central (26), north east (2), central east (11), south west (1), south central (1) and south east (4) zones.

Story continues below advertisement

Two additional cases from Feb. 13 and 14 with pending residence information have been assigned to the Regina zone.

A total of 25,298 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan. There are currently 1,582 cases considered active in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 157, or 12.8 new cases per 100,000.

There are 172 people in hospital, including 19 receiving intensive care.

Read more: Saskatchewan asks residents who travelled to get tested twice for coronavirus

Health-care workers administered 2,403 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.

The doses were administered the far north west (33), far north east (40), far north central (11), north west (17), central east (1,014), Regina (832) and Saskatoon (456).

Provincial government officials said that with Pfizer vaccines arriving this week, Phase 1 vaccination clinics will resume on Friday and run throughout the weekend to keep up with administration.

Phase 1 of vaccine delivery includes residents and staff of long-term and personal-care homes, identified health-care providers, residents aged 70 and older, and remote/Northern Saskatchewan residents aged 50 and older. Provincial officials said eligible populations will be contacted directly to receive their vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

5:59 From hybrid variants to vaccine rollout: Doctor answers our coronavirus questions From hybrid variants to vaccine rollout: Doctor answers our coronavirus questions

Once Phase 2 of the vaccination plan begins, registration for appointments will be available to eligible residents.

Government officials are asking residents not to contact HealthLine 811 to register for vaccinations at this time and said notification will be provided once the registration system is available.