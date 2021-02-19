Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are reporting a COVID-19-related death in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

In a news release sent out Friday, the band council said a member of the community who had previously tested positive for the disease has since died.

“The Tyendinaga Mohawk Council extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving and ask that the community be compassionate, and to please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” the statement said.

The council also announced three active cases of the disease in the region as of last week.

The Hastings Prince Edward COVID-19 dashboard is now reporting two active cases of the virus in the Territory, with 13 total in the region as of Friday.

