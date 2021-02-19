Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report 60 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says there are also nine new presumptive cases, and 34 of the new positive cases today were previously listed as presumptive.

But a presumptive case reported this week in the Labrador community of Makkovik has turned out to be negative.

Fitzgerald was unable to say if the initial test was a false positive but said she would release more information when it becomes available.

There are currently 417 active cases in the province.

The province has had 863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

