Health

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report 60 new cases of COVID-19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 2:26 pm
Click to play video 'St. John’s mayor on COVID-19 crisis out east' St. John’s mayor on COVID-19 crisis out east
Despite some uncertainty around shipments of the Moderna vaccine, Nova Scotia is expanding immunization clinics this week. It’s adding new long-term care homes and clinics to the list. Booking has also begun for the first round of doses for seniors aged 80 and above. Elizabeth McSheffrey has the story.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says there are also nine new presumptive cases, and 34 of the new positive cases today were previously listed as presumptive.

But a presumptive case reported this week in the Labrador community of Makkovik has turned out to be negative.

Read more: Here’s where Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 immunization rollout stands

Fitzgerald was unable to say if the initial test was a false positive but said she would release more information when it becomes available.

There are currently 417 active cases in the province.

The province has had 863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

Click to play video 'Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike' Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike
Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Outbreak Newfoundland and Labrador Newfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 Janice Fitzgerald Makkovik
