COVID-19: Cobourg Police Service outbreak over; 6 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports six new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday. They also said one outbreak has ended.

There are four new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County. There were two more deaths Thursday at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay as the home reported earlier Friday.

Read more: COVID-19: 2 more resident deaths, new staff case at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay Of the health unit’s 993 total cases, 46 are now active — one more since Thursday. There are now 896 resolved cases (approximately 90 per cent) — up from 893 cases on Thursday.

The death toll for the health unit is now at 64 with 11 in Northumberland County, 53 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County. Twenty-eight deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the spring of 2020. Another 16 deaths in the Kawarthas have been attributed to the ongoing outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin.

COVID-19 data for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

The health unit reports the outbreak declared Feb. 6 at the Cobourg Police Service is now over. The outbreak involved four cases — three of which were identified as special constables.

Active outbreaks reported on Friday include:

Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive.

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tested positive.

Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A): Declared Jan. 29. The province reported one active case among inmates as of Feb. 16, down from six last week. At least two staff have tested positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 16 resident deaths. As of Friday morning, there are six active cases (three residents, three staff).

The health unit reports six current cases receiving hospitalized care, two of which are in an intensive care unit.