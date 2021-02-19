Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give a live update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

On Thursday health officials announced 139 new COVID-19 infections, the highest new daily case count reported since late-January.

They also said another two more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

The virus’s latest victims, a man and woman, both in their 70s and from the Winnipeg Health region, bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 878.

Since last March Manitoba has recorded 31,145 infections of COVID-19; Health officials said 1,153 of those cases remained active as of Thursday morning.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

