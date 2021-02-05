Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man.

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 7:33 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the Canadian military will answer a call for help from the Pauingassi First Nation in Manitoba.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the Canadian military will answer a call for help from the Pauingassi First Nation in Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Forces are deploying soldiers to a northern Manitoba First Nation to provide support during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday troops are due to arrive at Pauingassi First Nation by Saturday at the latest and will remain until Feb. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said the soldiers will provide logistical support and do wellness checks in addition to transporting goods and medical supplies.

Trending Stories

The prime minister said the military aid comes after the First Nation requested help.

The community is about 280 km northeast of Winnipeg, with no permanent road access. A winter road makes the trip about 400 km.

–With files from The Canadian Press

