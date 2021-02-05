Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces are deploying soldiers to a northern Manitoba First Nation to provide support during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday troops are due to arrive at Pauingassi First Nation by Saturday at the latest and will remain until Feb. 10.

Update: Members of our @CanadianForces are deploying to Pauingassi First Nation to provide logistical support, transport goods and medical supplies, and conduct wellness checks. We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep people safe in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/mbrf3s9Ylu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said the soldiers will provide logistical support and do wellness checks in addition to transporting goods and medical supplies.

The prime minister said the military aid comes after the First Nation requested help.

The community is about 280 km northeast of Winnipeg, with no permanent road access. A winter road makes the trip about 400 km.

–With files from The Canadian Press