Manitoba reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, identifies 139 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another two Manitobans with COVID-19 have died as health officials reported 139 cases of the virus Thursday.

The virus’s latest victims, a man and woman, both in their 70s and from the Winnipeg Health region, bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 878.

The new infections come from across the province, with 52 reported in the Winnipeg Health region, 75 reported from the Northern Health region, five identified in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, three coming from the Prairie Mountain Health region, and four reported in the Southern Health region.

After one previously announced infection was removed for a data correction, the province’s list of lab-confirmed cases identified since last March rises to 31,145.

Story continues below advertisement

6:28 Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine

Health officials said 1,153 cases remain active, and 29,114 Manitobans are listed as recovered from the virus.

With 1,827 tests for COVID-19 done Wednesday, the province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at six per cent, while the number is 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Since last February, provincial data shows 506,511 tests for the novel coronavirus have been completed in Manitoba.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hospitalization rates fell slightly as of Thursday morning, with 224 patients reported to be in hospital as a result of COVID-19, down from 231 on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 27 patients are in critical care due to the virus Thursday, down from the 28 reported to have been in ICU on Wednesday.

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday.

On Wednesday one death related to COVID-19 was reported in Manitoba, along with 76 new infections.

The province’s chief public health officer continues to remind Manitobans to self-isolate immediately at the onset of possible COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild. Health official say everyone in a household should self-isolate pending test results if a member of the home is symptomatic.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit globalnews.ca/tag/coronavirus.