Summer patios could return to downtown Guelph without lengthy road closures

Patios could be returning to the streets of downtown Guelph after the popularity of last summer’s dining district that closed an intersection to make room for picnic benches and tables.

But the new seasonal program would only allow businesses to extend patios onto the sidewalks and parking spaces.

Instead of a summer-long road closure, a report going to city council recommends full road closures for special events only and that they be restricted to the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell streets.

The city said its seasonal patio program would be in place for at least three years, starting this summer, to support local businesses as they recover from the pandemic.

“Last year’s seasonal program proved to be a good way to support businesses, and we’re now looking longer-term to a program that will not just help businesses survive but also thrive and grow in our community,” said Christine Chapman, the city’s manager of economic development.

The pilot, from June to November 2020, was launched in response to measures that prevented the spread of COVID-19, which limited dining options to takeout and outdoor patios only.

The city admitted that the pilot was launched without community engagement due to the urgency of supporting the economy.

That engagement was held after the patio program ended and the majority of businesses who set up a patio responded positively.

But other businesses without a seasonal patio said the program negatively impacted their revenue, the report stated.

It detailed that some businesses took issue with the permanent road closure and those not in support of it said it deterred people from travelling through the downtown core.

“Based on this engagement data, the proposed 2021-2023 Seasonal Patio Program aims to allow flexibility for businesses in all parts of the city to create seasonal patios for the summer months,” the report stated.

“All business types are able to apply for a seasonal patio in 2021 and all applications are subject to staff approval prior to opening a seasonal patio.”

The report states that the 2021 patio program would last from May 1 to Nov. 1.

City staff are estimating that it will cost the city $112,500 to launch the program this year and future costs could range from $294,700 to $429,720.

City council is scheduled to discuss the patio program during a meeting on March 1.

More information about the report, the meeting and how to delegate can be found on the city’s website.

