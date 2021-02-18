Winnipeg Jets claim goalie Eric Comrie — again

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired the rights to goalie Eric Comrie for a third time.

The Jets claimed Comrie off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and assigned him directly to their taxi squad. The Devils had claimed him off waivers from the Jets only a month ago.

#NHLJets have claimed Eric Comrie off waivers from the New Jersey Devils and assigned him to the taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/mdj9grmX1x — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 18, 2021

He appeared in only one game with the Devils, a victory, where he allowed three goals on 33 shots.

Since he was playing in the United States, he’ll have to complete a 14-day quarantine before he can join the team.

This is the third time the Jets have acquired Comrie. He first joined the organization after the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He played four full seasons with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose before he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in October of 2019.

Comrie was traded to the Detroit Red Wings that November, but he was soon placed on waivers again, where the Jets promptly snapped him back up.

After a whirlwind 16 months that included four waiver claims and one trade, Comrie is once again a member of the Jets.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in nine NHL games, including five with the Jets.

In 16 games with the Moose last season, Comrie had a 6-9 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Since the Jets were the original team that lost him on waivers earlier in the season, Comrie didn’t have to clear waivers again to be assigned to the taxi squad.

With all NHL teams required to have at least three goalies on their roster/taxi squad for the shortened season, the move will also allow the Jets to free up a spot on their active roster. Third goalie Anton Forsberg is currently occupying a spot on the 23-man roster for fear he, too, would be claimed off waivers if he was moved to the taxi squad. But with the team soon to be carrying four goaltenders, they’ll have the option to place Forsberg on waivers to open a position on the active roster.

The Jets will face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday and you can listen to the broadcast on 680 CJOB with the pre-game show to start at 7 p.m.

