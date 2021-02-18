Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina man fined $2,800 for breaking isolation after positive COVID-19 test

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 5:44 pm
The Regina Police Service says it's the 25th ticket issued for COVID-19-related breaches since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Regina Police Service says it's the 25th ticket issued for COVID-19-related breaches since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s issued another ticket for someone disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after responding to a domestic conflict call on Feb. 11.

Police say they were called to a home near the 1200 block of McTavish Street shortly after midnight.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

Officers were advised that one of the people involved in an argument should have been self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old man was escorted back to his home by police, who were wearing personal protective equipment, to self-isolate.

Read more: Man ticketed in Regina for allegedly breaching Saskatchewan’s public health order

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was “extremely” agitated and appeared to be intoxicated so officers decided against issuing him a ticket that night.

Trending Stories

Officers went back to the man’s home on Feb. 18 and served him a $2,800 ticket.

Click to play video '‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe' ‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe
‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe – Jan 24, 2021

Regina police say they have issued 25 tickets for COVID-19-related breaches since the beginning of the pandemic.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina Newsregina COVID-19public health orderscoronvirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers