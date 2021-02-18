Regina man fined $2,800 for breaking isolation after positive COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s issued another ticket for someone disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after responding to a domestic conflict call on Feb. 11.

Police say they were called to a home near the 1200 block of McTavish Street shortly after midnight.

Officers were advised that one of the people involved in an argument should have been self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old man was escorted back to his home by police, who were wearing personal protective equipment, to self-isolate.

Police say the man was “extremely” agitated and appeared to be intoxicated so officers decided against issuing him a ticket that night.

Officers went back to the man’s home on Feb. 18 and served him a $2,800 ticket.

Regina police say they have issued 25 tickets for COVID-19-related breaches since the beginning of the pandemic.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.