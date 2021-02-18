Toronto man charged after multi-vehicle New Year’s Day crash that left 1 dead, 5 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a multi-crash in the city’s north end on Jan. 1 that left a woman dead and five people injured.

The incident happened at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 11:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles rolled over, ended up on a sidewalk and sustained fire damage. Two other vehicles were also damaged and debris was scattered across Keele Street. Multiple poles and signs were also hit during the crash. Six people in total were injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault, said a Toronto police officer was conducting radar enforcement in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue when a Mercedes SUV was spotted travelling at a high speed.

The officer followed the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the SIU said it collided with two other vehicles in the intersection: a Honda and Hyundai.

The agency said a 23-year-old man from the Mercedes and a 67-year-old woman from the Honda were seriously injured while four people from the Hyundai were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The woman died in hospital on Jan. 30.

In an update released on Thursday, Toronto police said the man was arrested on Wednesday.

The statement said Renato Horvath was charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight while being pursued by a peace officer.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on April 22.

Meanwhile, the SIU investigation is still ongoing. The agency is required to complete its investigation within 120 days or it needs to provide a statement explaining why further time is needed.

