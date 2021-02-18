Roberta Place COVID-19 outbreak declared over

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak involving the B1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., has been officially declared over at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, Ont.

The outbreak, which spanned more than a month, infected all the home’s 129 residents and left more than half of them dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to extend to all those who have been impacted by the tragedy of this outbreak and the aggressive and relentless variant at its core,” said David Jarlette, Roberta Place’s president, in a statement.

“As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, our commitment to our residents, family members, team members and our community remains steadfast. Protecting those we serve while supporting their comfort, safety and well-being continues to be our utmost priority, to which we hold ourselves accountable.”

Throughout the course of the outbreak, Roberta Place worked closely with Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to help control the spread of COVID-19.

While the outbreak has been declared over, Roberta Place said it’s continuing to focus its efforts on the health and safety of those it serves.

“Enhanced infection prevention and control strategies remain in place and have further inspired proactive action that will extend to the home’s operations and facilities moving forward.”