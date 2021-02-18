City of Kawartha Lakes OPP appeal for info on 1-year anniversary of teen’s fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

On the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of teenager in Omemee, Ont., police are appealing for information on the case.

On Feb. 18, 2020, first responders were called to a King Street apartment in the village where they found 18-year-old Alex Tobin with gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.

Witnesses at the time said they saw two individuals flee the scene.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating reported shooting in Omemee

A day later, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said they had arrested two brothers from nearby Bethany. However, in April the charges of second-degree murder against Zachary and Aarron Simmonds were withdrawn as evidence determined they were not at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made since.

In August, Tobin’s mother Amy-Lynn Rodgers made a public appeal to provide information on the case for her son who was raised in nearby Downeyville and attended I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay.

“He didn’t deserve to die that day,” she told Global News Peterborough. “What bugs me is that these people get to hug their mom, their siblings — we never get that, ever again.”

On Thursday, OPP reaffirmed their commitment to the investigation.

“Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch continue to actively investigate this homicide,” the OPP stated Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Advertisement