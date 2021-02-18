Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators called to scene of Surrey assault

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Police are investigating a fatal assault in Surrey.
Police are investigating a fatal assault in Surrey. Global News

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after an assault claimed the life of a man in the area of Newton on Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said they found a man suffering from critical injuries outside a home in the 5500-block of 125 Street around 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘For some he was a brother’: Friends mourn man killed in ‘mystery’ Surrey homicide

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. So far no one has been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

More to come …

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyIHITSurrey crimeNewtonIHIT investigationNewton homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers