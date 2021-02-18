Homicide investigators called to scene of Surrey assault

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after an assault claimed the life of a man in the area of Newton on Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said they found a man suffering from critical injuries outside a home in the 5500-block of 125 Street around 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. So far no one has been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

More to come …

