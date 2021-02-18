Feds unveil new rollout schedule following fresh coronavirus vaccine deals

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a week after announcing new deals for additional doses of approved coronavirus vaccines, the federal government has unveiled its new expected vaccination timeline — which includes millions of additional vaccinations between April and September.

The last time the federal government unveiled its projected vaccination timeline, 13 million people were expected to be vaccinated between April and June with another 36 million between July and September.

2:35 Guidelines released for next stages of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Guidelines released for next stages of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

However, with the new deals, both those numbers have jumped: 14.5 million people will be vaccinated between April and June, according to the federal government, and 42 million people will be vaccinated by the end of September.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s population is just shy of 38 million.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition to this, another key figure has soared in the new timeline. If Canada approves other vaccines it has procured, an additional 1.5 million people will be vaccinated between April and June.

Previous vaccination estimates based on not-yet-approved coronavirus vaccines showed 23 million people could be vaccinated within late spring and early summer. Now, that projected figure has jumped up to 24.5 million.

More to come…